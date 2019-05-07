12.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Home News

Woman’s death in Wellington not being treated as suspicious

By Chris Pritchard

Police investigating the death of a woman in Wellington are still treating the death as unexplained.

On Saturday concern was raised for a woman in a wooded area off Sutherland Road in Wellington. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman is believed to be a 29-year-old from the Wellington area.

An investigation by West Mercia Police is continuing but the force says that at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.

DCI Mike Nally said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we dealt with this incident and thank those people who came forward to offer information.”

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

Featured Articles

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article
Easter Featured Article

Out and About in Shropshire Easter 2019

It is busy time across Shropshire this Easter with plenty of events and activities across the county. Take a look at some of the events near you.
Read Article

News

- Advertisement -

News

Woman’s death in Wellington not being treated as suspicious

Police investigating the death of a woman in Wellington are still treating the death as unexplained.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Colleges Group award winners

Shrewsbury College Group awards outstanding students

Former Shrewsbury Colleges Group students were celebrated at the first student awards ceremony held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.
Read Article

Three injured following collision on A53 near Market Drayton

Three people were injured following a two vehicle collision near Market Drayton late on Sunday night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Pat Clarke, second left, collected her county prize as volunteer of the year in the British Tennis Awards at Tennis Shropshire’s presentation dinner in November from Jilly Broadbent, the Tennis Shropshire president, Shrewsbury Town FC chief executive Brian Caldwell and Adam Wharf, the director of performance tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke delighted to be selected as a regional winner in British Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke has been selected as a regional winner in this year’s British Tennis Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Twenty20 captain Ross Aucott

Shropshire’s cricketers beaten twice by Oxfordshire in Twenty20 competition

The qualification hopes of Shropshire’s cricketers in the Unicorns Twenty20 competition suffered a double blow with defeat in both of yesterday's group matches against Oxfordshire.
Read Article
Whitchurch hosted Shropshire’s opening T20 group matches against Berkshire

Shropshire’s cricketers impress in opening Twenty20 matches of the season

Honours ended even as Shropshire’s cricketers impressed in their opening Unicorns Twenty20 fixtures of the season against Berkshire.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

The makeover of the headquarters building is just one of many activities planned by Morris Lubricants to celebrate its anniversary

Golden makeover for Shrewsbury business landmark

One of Shrewsbury’s most famous business landmarks has been given a golden makeover to celebrate a special anniversary.
Read Article
Galliers are main sponsors for the festival’s 21st birthday event

Galliers backs Bookfest’s birthday event

Shropshire building company has stepped forward to sponsor the 21st celebration for Shrewsbury Bookfest.
Read Article
The Arrow County Supplies building in Shrewsbury

Cleaning supplies specialist looks to a brighter future following major spring clean﻿

A family-owned cleaning and janitorial supplies specialist has undertaken an extensive refurbishment project thanks to a grant supported by the Marches LEP.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Hall conservation cleaning volunteers Ann and Chris

Spring cleaning takes place on a grand scale at Morville Hall

Visitors to Morville Hall, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, will see what it takes to spring clean on a grand scale, when doors open this Friday and Saturday 10 and 11 May.
Read Article
Blankets of bluebells in Dudmaston’s Dingle. Photo: John Melhuish

Blooming good year for bluebells at Dudmaston

The blankets of bluebells at Dudmaston, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, are thriving this year thanks to a programme of sensitive woodland management.
Read Article
Midnight Ride Poster

Midnight Ride returns for its 5th year

The Midnight Ride 2019 challenges cyclists with a 75 miles ride across three counties.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

The Ronaldos will feature on the Morris’s stage at the eighth annual Shrewsbury River Festival

Ronaldos to play at Shrewsbury River Festival

The organisers of the eighth annual Shrewsbury River Festival have announced that well-renowned local band, The Ronaldos, are to play at this year’s event in June.
Read Article
The Green Man and The Frost Queen will battle between the seasons of winter and spring

Clun Green Man Festival takes place this weekend

This Weekend, Clun springs to life with music, drama and medieval merriment!
Read Article
Sally Western, Show Manager

Appeal for local VIPs to celebrate 110th Newport Show

As part of the 110th anniversary celebrations of Newport Show, local inspirational people will be rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the community.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An interior view of the new Mediterranean restaurant which is opening in Shrewsbury

New Mediterranean Restaurant to open in Shrewsbury

A brand new Mediterranean fine dining restaurant is launching in Shrewsbury with a team of international chefs behind it.
Read Article
Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Read Article
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Read Article
Load more

Featured Articles

- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12.2 ° C
13.9 °
10.6 °
58 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP