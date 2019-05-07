Woman’s death in Wellington not being treated as suspicious

Police investigating the death of a woman in Wellington are still treating the death as unexplained.

On Saturday concern was raised for a woman in a wooded area off Sutherland Road in Wellington. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman is believed to be a 29-year-old from the Wellington area.

An investigation by West Mercia Police is continuing but the force says that at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.

DCI Mike Nally said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we dealt with this incident and thank those people who came forward to offer information.”



A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Supporting Shropshire Live...