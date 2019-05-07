Shrewsbury College Group awards outstanding students

Former Shrewsbury Colleges Group students were celebrated at the first student awards ceremony held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group award winners

Shrewsbury Colleges Group held their Celebrating Student Achievement Awards, which will be the first of many as it becomes a permanent fixture in their college calendar. SCG wanted to celebrate the exceptional students from the 2017/2018 year and reward all their hard work. Stand-out students who had gone the extra mile during their time at the College, from all areas, were nominated by their teachers.

28 students were eventually chosen and invited to the event; along with family, friends, College staff and members of the local education and business community. Guests were greeted on arrival by Travel & Tourism students who guided them to their seats and music from a college band made up of A Level Music students.

The ceremony concluded with three special awards, for Outstanding Contribution, Success Against the Odds and Overall Student of the Year. Jack Kirby, a current apprentice at the College restaurant and former Hospitality and Catering student won the Outstanding Contribution award. Daniel Thomas, a former and current Sports student won the Success Against the Odds award for persevering through his studies whilst dealing with a devastating bereavement. This award was generously supported by University Centre Shrewsbury and presented by Deputy Provost Paul Kirkbright.

The Overall Student of the Year was chosen out of the 28 already successful students. This year’s winner was Connor Bennet an A Levels student who is now studying Mathematics at Cambridge University. Connor was invited to the evening on the premise of winning Maths Student of the Year, but was surprised with this accompanying award. Staff believed Connor was a deserving winner because of his success in achieving 4 A*s, winning Maths and Chemistry awards, completing his Duke of Edinburgh Gold award, captaining the College Hockey team and his overall enthusiasm for subjects and hard-work ethic.

Connor, 19, from Much Wenlock said: “I am in shock and so surprised with receiving the Student of the Year award – it’s amazing. I have to thank my College teachers and all they did to help me enjoy my time and thrive at SCG. I am having a great time at university and settling in well – I have actually started a Shropshire Society there and the members are made up of Salopians and non-Salopians who just have an interest in the county!”

Another kind donation from Mr and Mrs Jowett saw the Earth Sciences award include an additional trophy. This was in recognition of the enjoyment and success of their sons whilst studying Geography A Level at the College.

SCG Principal, James Staniforth said: “The class of 2018 was the first class to graduate from Shrewsbury Colleges Group following our merger in 2016. The achievements of the students collectively were truly outstanding across the wide range of academic and vocational courses. Therefore to win an award is to know that you are the best of the best – all our award winners should be very proud. It has been a wonderful evening – a chance to celebrate, as well as to catch up with the winners, many of whom are now studying at university or in employment. Their success reflects on them as individuals, as well as on the excellence of the teaching and support at the College”.

Award winners:

Adult Student of the Year – Abigail Arthur, from Telford

Apprentice Student of the Year – Jake Martin, from Shrewsbury, previously Priory School

Biology Student of the Year – Sophie Scott, from Condover, previously Church Stretton School

Business Student of the Year – Gabriel Williams, from Church Stretton, previously Church Stretton School

Chemistry & Applied Science Student of the Year – Frankie Rose, from Shrewsbury, previously Meole Brace School

Computing & IT Student of the Year – Zac Orehawa, from Llanidloes, previously Llanidloes High School

Construction Student of the Year – Alex Burgoyne, from Llanymynech, previously Llanfyllin School

Earth Sciences Student of the Year – John Lewis, from Much Wenlock, previously Church Stretton School

Engineering & Motor Vehicle Student of the Year – Owen Mason, from Church Stretton, previously Church Stretton School

English Student of the Year – Joseph Orrin, from Shrewsbury, previously Priory School

Health & Social Care Student of the Year – Rhona Darling, from Shrewsbury, previously Meole Brace School

Higher Education Student of the Year – Bethany Ryan, from Shrewsbury, previously Mary Webb School

Humanities Student of the Year – Chris Davies, from Shrewsbury, previously Priory School

Maths Student of the Year – Connor Bennett (also Student of the Year), from Much Wenlock, previously William Brookes School

Media Student of the Year – Eleanor Webb-Thomas, from Shrewsbury, previously homeschooled

Modern Foreign Languages Student of the Year – Hope Rodenhurst, from Wellington, previously homeschooled

Music Student of the Year – Aaron Evans, from Shrewsbury

Performing Arts Student of the Year – Alex Austin from Caersws, previously Newtown High School

Physics, Computing and Electronics – Rose Laurie from Church Stretton, previously Church Stretton School

Political Sciences Student of the Year – Courteney Young, from Shrewsbury, previously Meole Brace School

Preparation Routes Student of the Year – Elise Thomas, from Shrewsbury, previously Meole Brace School

Professional Services Student of the Year – Olivia Whiteley, from Shrewsbury, previously Meole Brace School

Social Sciences Student of the Year – Raven Undersun, from Shrewsbury, previously homeschooled

Sport, Outdoor and Public Services Student of the Year – Rebecca Wright, from Shrewsbury, previously Shrewsbury Academy

Visual Art 2D Student of the Year – Ava Cooke, from Ellesmere

Visual Art 3D Student of the Year – Charlie Wardle, from Shrewsbury, previously Belvidere School

Outstanding Contribution – Jack Kirby, from Telford, previously Idsall School

Success Against the Odds – Daniel Thomas, from Wem, previously Thomas Adams School

Supporting Shropshire Live...