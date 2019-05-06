Three injured following collision on A53 near Market Drayton

Three people were injured following a two vehicle collision near Market Drayton late on Sunday night.

The collision happened at around 11.38pm on the A53 at Red Bull, with both vehicles reported to have suffered significant damage.

An woman had become trapped in one of the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews quickly set up two sets of hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment, to begin the rescue of the trapped female.

“As Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service stabilised the casualty and administered pain relief, the crews set about removing a door and carried out a front roof fold and gained footwell access, to allow full access to the casualty.

“Once access to the trapped female had been gained, she was carefully placed on to a long board and carried to a waiting ambulance, where she was fully immobilised and had a pelvic binder applied, prior to being transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

The A53 was closed for a time whilst the emergency services worked at the scene, and to allow for recovery of the damaged vehicles.

Supporting Shropshire Live...