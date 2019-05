Firefighters were called to a fire at Shrewsbury College on London Road in Shrewsbury on Sunday evening.

Two fire appliances were called to the fire involving two portacabins at just before 8pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet and a hose reel jet to put out the fire.

A thermal image camera was also used.

Firefighters spent around an hour and forty-five minutes at the scene.

