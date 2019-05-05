10.2 C
Police continue to treat death of woman in Wellington as unexplained

By Shropshire Live

Police are continuing to treat the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area of Wellington as unexplained.

On Saturday afternoon a member of the public raised concern for the welfare of a woman in a wooded area off Sutherland Road in Wellington. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem has been carried out with the results inconclusive and the cause of death not yet known.

Police say that whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, the woman is believed to be a 29-year-old woman from the Wellington area.

Enquiries are on-going and her death continues to be treated as unexplained.

DCI Mike Nally said: “I would continue to ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 455s 040519 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

