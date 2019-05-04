Body of woman found in Wellington

Police are appealing for information after the body of a woman was found in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

A member of the public called police at just before 4pm in relation to concerns for a woman in a wooded area off Sutherland Road.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

DCI Mike Nally said: “This is a very tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life and we are currently carrying out enquiries to trace her next of kin.

“Our enquiries in to the woman’s death are very much in the initial stages and it is too early to say whether or not there are any suspicious circumstances, at the moment her death is being treated as unexplained.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, in particular between 5pm and 11pm on Friday night, and saw or heard anything that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 455s 040519 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

