Police issue advice to fans ahead of Shrewsbury Town v Walsall match

Football fans attending Shrewsbury Town’s last match of the season on Saturday are advised to leave plenty of time for their journey.

The team will play Walsall at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium with a 5.30pm kick off.

Roads in and around Shrewsbury will be busy and police are encouraging fans to think about their travel plans and leave plenty of time.

Police will be on duty around the stadium to welcome fans and offer reassurance with plans in place to ensure any disruption to local residents is kept to a minimum and those attending can enjoy the match safely.

Shropshire local commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: “We know the majority of fans will enjoy the game in good natured high spirits with many families going along to enjoy the last match of the season.

“There will be officers on duty around the stadium to help keep disruption to a minimum and ensure those going along can do so safely.”

Police are also reminding fans not to let their celebrations, or commiserations, get out of hand and become involved in disorder.

Over the past few months police have been investigating incidents of disorder following Shrewsbury Town’s fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. The investigation has now seen four people subject to football banning orders.

Individuals subject to football banning orders who attempt to attend the match will be arrested.

“Our absolute priority is making sure those going to the match can do so safely and there is minimum disruption to our local communities and I hope people feel reassured about the steps we’ve taken to make this a good day out for everyone” added Supt Lansdale.

