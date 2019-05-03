8.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 3, 2019
Home News

Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council

By Shropshire Live

Labour remains in control of Telford & Wrekin Council following elections for 54 council seats.

Labour gained eight seats in the election with the party retaining control of the Council after only half the results were announced.

The overall make up of Telford & Wrekin Council is now:

Conservatives      13
Labour                  36  
Liberal Democrats  4
Independent         1

Highlights

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies and Telford Conservative group leader Andrew Eade both retained their seats.

Former Telford MP David Wright, who lost his seat to Conservative MP Lucy Allen at the 2015 election, has joined local politics by securing a seat as a Labour councillor in the St George’s East ward.

Chair of the Telford Conservative Association Nicola Lowery lost her Ironbridge Gorge seat to Labour candidate Carolyn Healy. Lowery received 423 votes whilst Healy received 707.

The overall turnout was just 33.1 per cent.

Returning Officer Richard Partington said: “With borough and town and parish council votes all taking place on the same day, this election has been a complex one.

“I would like to thank the hard work of all those staff who supported the event and ensured that it ran smoothly. Our thanks also go to Telford College for hosting the count.

“I look forward to working with the new councillors.”

Full Results

A full breakdown of the full results by ward is available at www.telford.gov.uk/elections

Counting for town and parish council seats will take place today.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

Featured Articles

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

Competition: Proms & Prosecco in the Park and Fireflies Festival at Weston Park

Two amazing festivals are heading to Weston Park this May, find out more and enter our competition to win a VIP Family Pass to both events.
Read Article

News

- Advertisement -

News

Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council

Labour remains in control of Telford & Wrekin Council gaining 8 seats following elections for 54 council seats.
Read Article

Cold and bright Bank Holiday weekend ahead

Weather forecasters are predicting a cold and bright Bank Holiday weekend ahead for Shropshire.
Read Article

Police issue advice to fans ahead of Shrewsbury Town v Walsall match

Football fans attending Shrewsbury Town's last match of the season on Saturday are advised to leave plenty of time for their journey.
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Twenty20 captain Ross Aucott

Shropshire’s cricketers to open season at Whitchurch

Shropshire’s cricketers will open their season at Whitchurch this weekend as Ross Aucott looks forward to captaining the side.
Read Article
The Shropshire under-10 side which faced North Wales line up for the camera

Youngsters enjoy representing Tennis Shropshire against North Wales

Promising young Shropshire tennis players enjoyed having the chance to represent the county in friendly matches against North Wales.
Read Article
Phil Freeman and wife Carolyn trying the route out before the event

New charity cycle event to take in stunning countryside

A new charity cycle event which covers some of the most stunning countryside between Shropshire and mid Wales will be staged next week.
Read Article

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Peakes Travel Elite was named the UK & Ireland's No.1 Travel Agency

Shrewsbury travel agency named the best in the nation

A travel agency in Shrewsbury has been named as the UK & Ireland's No. 1 Travel Agency.
Read Article
Marie Bramwell and Laurie Riley

New Managing Director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

A Shropshire businesswoman has achieved her lifetime ambition to become the managing director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants.
Read Article
Glen Rogers of Timpson in Wellington

Glen steps down after half a century at shoe repair shop

A Wellington man is stepping down after working for shoe repair company Timpson for half a century.
Read Article

Features

Features

Midnight Ride returns for its 5th year

The Midnight Ride 2019 challenges cyclists with a 75 miles ride across three counties.
Read Article
Oswestry 10k 2019

Everyone invited to take part in Oswestry 10k

Runners of all abilities are being invited to take part in a new running event in Oswestry this October.
Read Article
The 5K Fun Run is in aid of SaTH Charity’s Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

Entries now open for hospital Trust’s 5K Fun Run in aid of dementia appeal

Entries are now open for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s 5K Fun Run which takes place in July.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

The Green Man and The Frost Queen will battle between the seasons of winter and spring

Clun Green Man Festival takes place this weekend

This Weekend, Clun springs to life with music, drama and medieval merriment!
Read Article
Sally Western, Show Manager

Appeal for local VIPs to celebrate 110th Newport Show

As part of the 110th anniversary celebrations of Newport Show, local inspirational people will be rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the community.
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Read Article
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Read Article
Edward and Louise Taylor with head chef Richard Nair and Robert Jones

Shrewsbury restaurant taps into casual dining market

One of Shrewsbury’s most historic and longest serving fine dining restaurants is aiming to become the town’s go-to venue for casual dining.
Read Article

Featured Articles

- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
8.1 ° C
10 °
6.1 °
100 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP