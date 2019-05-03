Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council

Labour remains in control of Telford & Wrekin Council following elections for 54 council seats.



Labour gained eight seats in the election with the party retaining control of the Council after only half the results were announced.

The overall make up of Telford & Wrekin Council is now:



Conservatives 13

Labour 36

Liberal Democrats 4

Independent 1

Highlights

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies and Telford Conservative group leader Andrew Eade both retained their seats.

Former Telford MP David Wright, who lost his seat to Conservative MP Lucy Allen at the 2015 election, has joined local politics by securing a seat as a Labour councillor in the St George’s East ward.

Chair of the Telford Conservative Association Nicola Lowery lost her Ironbridge Gorge seat to Labour candidate Carolyn Healy. Lowery received 423 votes whilst Healy received 707.

The overall turnout was just 33.1 per cent.

Returning Officer Richard Partington said: “With borough and town and parish council votes all taking place on the same day, this election has been a complex one.

“I would like to thank the hard work of all those staff who supported the event and ensured that it ran smoothly. Our thanks also go to Telford College for hosting the count.

“I look forward to working with the new councillors.”

Full Results

A full breakdown of the full results by ward is available at www.telford.gov.uk/elections

Counting for town and parish council seats will take place today.

Supporting Shropshire Live...