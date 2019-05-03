Weather forecasters are predicting a cold and bright Bank Holiday weekend ahead for Shropshire.

By the time we reach the weekend, a cold air mass will cover the UK, bringing a dip in temperatures with some sharp night frosts likely.

Saturday will see a cold and frosty start for many with plenty of sunshine. There is a risk of heavy showers with possible hail, some of the showers could be wintry over higher ground. It will feel cold in the stronger winds.

Sunday will be generally dry but rather cloudy.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “After cold, frosty starts and cool days for many across the Bank Holiday weekend, daytime temperatures will gradually recover early next week, however they will not come near the high values we saw over the Easter weekend.”

Weekend Forecast

Today: A fairly cloudy day, with some showery rain at times, perhaps brightening up a touch later on, especially in the north. Feeling colder than recent days. A high of 10C.

Tonight: There may be some patchy rain around overnight, but some clear spells too, and quite a cold night for the time of year. A low of 0C.

Sunday: A chilly start, then a good deal of sunshine. There are likely to be a few showers around too, some heavy with hail. Feeling chilly, especially in the northerly breeze. A high of 11C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: The rest of the Bank Holiday weekend sees a good deal of dry weather with cloud bubbling up during the day, but cold, clear nights.

More unsettled weather ahead

After the Bank Holiday weekend, the weather is expected to become more unsettled, perhaps with spells of wet and windy weather at times. Temperatures are expected to slowly increase to more typical values for the time of year.

Busy weekend on the roads

The RAC is warning that thirteen million leisure trips by car are expected to be taken this coming weekend, making it the busiest weekend in three years.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said; “The advice is to try to use the roads when they are quieter, which primarily means avoiding Friday afternoon and evening if possible, and setting off earlier on Saturday if possible, especially if travelling any great distance.”

He also warns: “The colder nights could be enough to cause problems with older car batteries – seriously disrupting plans for a getaway.”

