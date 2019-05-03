Burglars who smashed their way into Bridgnorth home jailed

Burglars who smashed their way into a Bridgnorth home and stole a car have been jailed.

On 30 June last year, a car was stolen from a house in Victoria Road after two men and a teenager broke their way into the house and took the keys.

They then drove the car in convoy with a second vehicle to Penley Gardens in Wombourne where they broke into another house and stole the keys before taking the car. During the break-in they threatened the occupant with a machete. He was not injured in the incident.

Two men were arrested in Wolverhampton within half an hour of the burglaries taking place with a third arrest made a short time later.

Darius Woodstock, 19, of Bilston was sentenced to 7 years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary for both offences.

A 16 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 6 years after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, also for both offences.

A third man, Antony Everitt, 41, of Walsall was sentenced to 10 years six months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in connection with the Victoria Road offence.

West Mercia Police’s proactive CID in Shropshire led on the investigation into the burglaries.

Shropshire Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “These were brutal attacks on the victims homes and I hope these sentences send a clear message to those who think they can commit such violent offences in our communities that we will do all we can to make sure they are apprehended and put before the courts.”

We Don’t Buy Crime is West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackling serious acquisitive crime – which includes offences such as burglary and theft. Under We Don’t Buy Crime a range of tactics are utilised to reduce the impact of such incidents with crime prevention key.

DCI Nally added: “We’re committed to protecting our communities from those who cause the most harm, and together with our partner agencies, we will do all we can to reduce the impact of burglary and vehicle thefts across the county.

“Making it difficult for thieves is paramount and we would always urge people to be vigilant.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...