Witness appeal following indecent exposure in Newport

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man indecently exposed himself in Newport.

The incident happened around 6.45am on Monday morning in Moorfield Lane when a man appeared from behind a hedge and exposed himself to a woman walking past.

He is described as white, about 5″10, skinny build and was wearing a grey or navy blue puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood and black trainers.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 172S of the 29 April 2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

