Shrewsbury gets its own Monopoly game

Shrewsbury has seen off 24 other locations nationally to land its very own official version of Monopoly.

Pictured from left to right: Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader; Mr Monopoly; Jake Houghton from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK and Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure

Locally it beat Telford and Ludlow, whilst Hereford and Chester were in the running regionally.

Locals are now being invited to vote for town landmarks like Shrewsbury Abbey, Shrewsbury Castle, Quarry Park, The Charles Darwin Statue and the Old Market Hall to feature in the game, which will be themed in sets.

Property sets are expected to span the worlds of heritage, tourism, shopping, festivals, entertainment, education, business, charity, travel – and lots more.

And the board almost uniquely could feature two jails on different Monopoly spaces: The traditional MONOPOLY jail and the Dana Gaol – a tourist hotspot these days.

Games bosses could also be fielding calls for a coffee house on every corner of the board – on the basis there seems to be coffee rooms on every Shrewsbury town centre street corner in real life!

Jake Houghton, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK – who are producing this board under official license from MONOPOLY owners Hasbro Inc. – says:

“Shrewsbury’s extremely high current cachet and visitor magnet status has made it absolutely irresistible for us to produce this board.

“Shrewsbury is a leading UK tourist venue – generations after it was the centre of the Midlands in medieval times. It’s enjoying the most wonderful renaissance. Its hundreds of listed buildings makes it a perfect fit for Monopoly – as everyone knows, which is based on houses and hotels on iconic properties.. We are absolutely sure we will be wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this game together.”

Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader, says:

“With iconic places like the Flaxmill, the Quarry, the Castle, the Railway Station and Lord Hill Column, it is hardly surprising that Shrewsbury has been chosen as the next Monopoly location.

“This is extremely exciting for the town and its promotion as a place to live work and visit and it has sorted out what my family will be receiving for Christmas.”

The board game will be available to purchase from October.

How to vote for your favourite landmark

Votes for Shrewsbury landmarks and cards to feature in the game via three ways:

By email to shrewsbury@6starpr.co.uk, via the official Shrewsbury Monopoly Facebook page or by post to Shrewsbury Monopoly, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ

Polling started at 10.30am today and closes on 1 June 2019.

Supporting Shropshire Live...