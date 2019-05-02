Murder investigation following death of Oswestry woman in Cardiff

A murder investigation has been launched after a 21-year-old woman who grew up in Oswestry was found dead at a property in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Lauren Griffiths

Emergency services were called to the flat of Lauren Griffiths flat in Glynrhondda Street in Cathays at around 6.10pm on Tuesday, April 30.

Lauren’s family, who live in the Oswestry area are being supported by specially trained liaison officers.

They have issued the following statement: “Lauren was a beautiful bubbly girl. She loved being part of a large family and was a real people person. Lauren’s fun and unique dress sense always made her stand out in a crowd and she was comfortable and confident in her own skin.

“Lauren was taken from us too soon and leaves a massive hole in all our hearts.”

Arrest made

A 22-year-old man, who comes from the Wrexham area and who was known to Lauren, has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with Lauren’s death at this time.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who can offer information in relation to the investigation.

DCI Mark O’Shea, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “South Wales Police appreciate the support given by the local community while our enquiries continue in the area.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...