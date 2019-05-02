Animal ban for Newport man and woman after cat unnecessary suffered

A man and woman from Newport whose pet cat suffered a number of fractures and a head injury have been banned from keeping animals after pleading guilty to animal welfare offences.

Belle who was aged 12 months old. Photo: RSPCA

Ashley Longhurst, 23, pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences of causing unnecessary suffering to a cat when he appeared before the town’s magistrates on Tuesday and was disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years

His former partner Jessica Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to one offence and was banned from keeping all animals for five years.

The offences relate to their cat, a tabby and white female called Belle who was aged 12 months old.

The court heard that between April and September 2018 Belle had been taken to three different vets and on each occasion she was suffering from a serious injury.

On April 7 Belle was taken to a local vets with a left hip fracture which she was treated for and had an external fixator fitted to this leg to repair the injury.

Then on July 30 Belle was presented to another vet with a fracture on her right femur – again she had an external fixator fitted.

On September 4 Belle was taken to another vet suffering from head injuries which resulted in a swollen head. She also had bruising to her ears and nose and a dislodged leg fixator which had been fitted following her injury in July.

The vet realised Belle had suffered previous serious injuries and reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Inspector Kate Parker, who investigated, was told the cat lived inside the house at all times but was given no explanation by Longhurst or Smith of how Belle came by her injuries.

Inspector Parker said: “The specific causes of the injuries were never determined however this cat was only 12 months old and during that period endured unimaginable suffering on a number of occasions.

“When I saw Belle she was in poor health and looked terribly sad – unfortunately her condition deteriorated and the vet decided she needed to be put to sleep to end her suffering.

“It is heart-breaking to think Belle was only around a year old and during her short life she had to endure so much suffering.”

As well as the ban on keeping animals, Longhurst was also given a 12-month community order and will have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £900 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Smith was also fined £300, ordered to pay costs of £300 and a £30 victim surcharge.

