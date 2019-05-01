Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival raises £82,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity﻿

The ninth annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival took place on Sunday raising £82,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Dougie Lampkin, Pete Edwards CCP, Bez, Carl Fogarty, Allister McNeill CCP, Mike Tindall, Hanna Sebright, Steve Parrish and Neil Hodgson

VIPs Carl Fogarty, Steve Parrish, Mike Tindall, Neil Hodgson, Dougie Lampkin and the Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Forrest led the 3,500-strong group of bikers from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to a Festival at RAF Cosford, where a crowd of around 10,000 supporters greeted them.

Entertainment at the Festival throughout the day came in the form of local bands playing on stage throughout the day; Wizzards of Oz, 3Sixty, The Delray Rockets and headliners, Soul Stripper.

The event, which was in partnership with Safer Roads Partnership and supported by CCM Motorcycles, also hosted performances from Extreme Bike Battle, and motorbike incident demonstrations from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity aircrew.

Amongst the action were corporate supporters, NEC Group, who have this year named Midlands Air Ambulance as their charity of the year, and joined the Ride Out as part of their many fundraising activities.

Visitors to the Festival also saw exclusive interviews with all the VIPs on stage, as well as meet and greet opportunities next to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity helicopter.

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “This was another fantastic Bike4Life event, and despite the high winds and bad weather the day before, we still received a massive amount of support and donations. It is a testament to the work of our staff and volunteers and the incredible support and generosity of the biker community.

“This brilliant amount raised will fund over 30 lifesaving missions, and will ensure that Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can continue to save lives across the region.”

