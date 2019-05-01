13.2 C
Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival raises £82,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity﻿

By Shropshire Live

The ninth annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival took place on Sunday raising £82,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Dougie Lampkin, Pete Edwards CCP, Bez, Carl Fogarty, Allister McNeill CCP, Mike Tindall, Hanna Sebright, Steve Parrish and Neil Hodgson

VIPs Carl Fogarty, Steve Parrish, Mike Tindall, Neil Hodgson, Dougie Lampkin and the Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Forrest led the 3,500-strong group of bikers from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to a Festival at RAF Cosford, where a crowd of around 10,000 supporters greeted them.

Entertainment at the Festival throughout the day came in the form of local bands playing on stage throughout the day; Wizzards of Oz, 3Sixty, The Delray Rockets and headliners, Soul Stripper.

The event, which was in partnership with Safer Roads Partnership and supported by CCM Motorcycles, also hosted performances from Extreme Bike Battle, and motorbike incident demonstrations from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity aircrew.

Amongst the action were corporate supporters, NEC Group, who have this year named Midlands Air Ambulance as their charity of the year, and joined the Ride Out as part of their many fundraising activities.

Visitors to the Festival also saw exclusive interviews with all the VIPs on stage, as well as meet and greet opportunities next to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity helicopter.

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “This was another fantastic Bike4Life event, and despite the high winds and bad weather the day before, we still received a massive amount of support and donations. It is a testament to the work of our staff and volunteers and the incredible support and generosity of the biker community.

“This brilliant amount raised will fund over 30 lifesaving missions, and will ensure that Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can continue to save lives across the region.”

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Competition: Proms & Prosecco in the Park and Fireflies Festival at Weston Park

Two amazing festivals are heading to Weston Park this May, find out more and enter our competition to win a VIP Family Pass to both events.
The proposed new ‘dumbbell’ design for Mile End roundabout

New design for Mile End roundabout in Oswestry revealed

A proposed design for improvements to Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry has been revealed, ahead of a planning application being prepared later this year.
Letter sent to parents of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley

The parents of a group of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley have been written to by West Mercia Police.
Shufflers Anna Iley and Sharon Williams after the race

Shropshire Shufflers celebrate London Marathon success

Twenty-six members of Shropshire Shufflers were among 40,000 runners who took part in the London Marathon on Sunday.
Rob Smith on the track at Donington. Photo: Mark Campbell/CarScene UK

Telford’s Smith happy with consistent BTCC progress

Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driver Rob Smith enjoyed another strong and consistent outing in the UK’s premier motor racing series at Donington Park over the weekend.
Match Report: Coventry City 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be plying their trade in League One next season after survival was confirmed with a point at the Ricoh Arena.
Reech Media have announced they will be working with AFC Telford United

Reech become official sponsors for AFC Telford United

Reech Media have announced they will be working with AFC Telford United on the design and development of their new website.
Telford businesses can find out how YouTube can help them to flourish

Get in the picture with YouTube sessions for businesses

Businesses in Telford are being given the chance to put themselves in the picture about how YouTube can help them to flourish.
Mason Mullin, Jessica Wasteney, Lucy Shaw - ABC Day Nursery area manager, Skyrah Consul and Flyn Fitzpatrick

Telford nursery wins national accreditation for Curiosity Approach

A Telford-based nursery chain has become the first business in Shropshire to win a national accreditation for the back to basics approach.
The 5K Fun Run is in aid of SaTH Charity’s Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

Entries now open for hospital Trust’s 5K Fun Run in aid of dementia appeal

Entries are now open for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s 5K Fun Run which takes place in July.
Hawkstone Hall

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens opens its doors to guests

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens, a magnificent Grade I listed 18th Century mansion, set within 88 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, has just opened its doors to guests.
Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Sean Logan, Telford & Wrekin Council's Psyche Hudson, Liam King of Telford Rotary Club and Gavin Bilton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Strongmen to lift Telford Balloon Fiesta to new heights

Two of the UK’s best strength athletes were on hand to help start the countdown to Telford Balloon Fiesta 2019 on 11 & 12 May in Telford Town Park.
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Edward and Louise Taylor with head chef Richard Nair and Robert Jones

Shrewsbury restaurant taps into casual dining market

One of Shrewsbury’s most historic and longest serving fine dining restaurants is aiming to become the town’s go-to venue for casual dining.
