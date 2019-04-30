13.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Home News

Letter sent to parents of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley

By Shropshire Live

The parents of a group of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley have been written to by West Mercia Police.

Letters were sent to the parents of children who had caused alarm and distress after officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, working on information provided by witnesses and in liaison with a number of partner agencies, identified those involved.

The letters state that anti-social behaviour cannot be accepted and points out that there is legislation under the Crime and Disorder Act where restrictions can be placed upon individuals through the court system if they persist with such behaviour.

The letter asks for the support of parents to address this issue with their children and for support in preventing the children from becoming persistent offenders simply by being of good behaviour in the future.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Anti-social behaviour can see an increase as the days become longer and the weather improves; if you become a victim of anti-social behaviour please ring 101 with the details of the problem.

“We may not always be able to send officers to speak to you as there may be other incidents occurring that take priority. But if you don’t make the report, the Officers in the Safer Neighbourhood Team won’t know the anti-social behaviour has taken place and can’t try and tackle the problem by targeting any areas affected.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

Featured Articles

Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

Competition: Proms & Prosecco in the Park and Fireflies Festival at Weston Park

Two amazing festivals are heading to Weston Park this May, find out more and enter our competition to win a VIP Family Pass to both events.
Read Article
Easter Featured Article

Out and About in Shropshire Easter 2019

It is busy time across Shropshire this Easter with plenty of events and activities across the county. Take a look at some of the events near you.
Read Article

News

- Advertisement -

News

Letter sent to parents of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley

The parents of a group of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley have been written to by West Mercia Police.
Read Article
Mr Aheed Osman, Spinal Injuries Consultant; Peter David, Chairman of the League of Friends ; Dr Olivia Chapple, Founder and Executive Trustee of Horatio's Garden; Becky Warren, MCSI Manager; The Lady Trevor, Vice Chairman of the League of Friends; Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director; and Heather Thomas-Bache, League of Friends Office Manager

Friends of hospital make final donation for spinal cord injury garden

Fundraising for a garden that will offer sanctuary for spinal cord injury patients has come to end with a final donation of almost £3,000 by the League of Friends to the RJAH.
Read Article

Teenager attacked in Telford

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Telford at the weekend.
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Rob Smith on the track at Donington. Photo: Mark Campbell/CarScene UK

Telford’s Smith happy with consistent BTCC progress

Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driver Rob Smith enjoyed another strong and consistent outing in the UK’s premier motor racing series at Donington Park over the weekend.
Read Article

Match Report: Coventry City 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be plying their trade in League One next season after survival was confirmed with a point at the Ricoh Arena.
Read Article

Match Preview: Coventry City v Shrewsbury Town

The penultimate game of the season sees Shrewsbury Town needing to avoid defeat to confirm League One survival.
Read Article

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Rebecca Bloor

New tax advisor joins Dyke Yaxley

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new tax advisor at its head office in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Lisa Harrison, Phil Spare, Michael Shaw and Philippa Payne get ready to tackle the 113 mile route from Whitehaven to Newcastle

Pension specialists to cycle across Britain

A team of pension specialists are putting the pedal to metal as they attempt to ride across Britain in support of five local charities.
Read Article
Dr Fiona Fylan

TTC Group joins forces with Dr Fiona Fylan to improve road safety

TTC Group has teamed up with one of the UK’s leading behavioural change specialists for its latest round of ‘Train the Trainer’ workshops across the UK.
Read Article

Features

Features

The 5K Fun Run is in aid of SaTH Charity’s Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

Entries now open for hospital Trust’s 5K Fun Run in aid of dementia appeal

Entries are now open for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s 5K Fun Run which takes place in July.
Read Article
Hawkstone Hall

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens opens its doors to guests

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens, a magnificent Grade I listed 18th Century mansion, set within 88 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, has just opened its doors to guests.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Sean Logan, Telford & Wrekin Council's Psyche Hudson, Liam King of Telford Rotary Club and Gavin Bilton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Strongmen to lift Telford Balloon Fiesta to new heights

Two of the UK’s best strength athletes were on hand to help start the countdown to Telford Balloon Fiesta 2019 on 11 & 12 May in Telford Town Park.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Read Article
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Read Article
Edward and Louise Taylor with head chef Richard Nair and Robert Jones

Shrewsbury restaurant taps into casual dining market

One of Shrewsbury’s most historic and longest serving fine dining restaurants is aiming to become the town’s go-to venue for casual dining.
Read Article

Featured Articles

- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
13.9 ° C
15 °
11.7 °
58 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP