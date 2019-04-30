Letter sent to parents of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley

The parents of a group of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley have been written to by West Mercia Police.

Letters were sent to the parents of children who had caused alarm and distress after officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, working on information provided by witnesses and in liaison with a number of partner agencies, identified those involved.

The letters state that anti-social behaviour cannot be accepted and points out that there is legislation under the Crime and Disorder Act where restrictions can be placed upon individuals through the court system if they persist with such behaviour.

The letter asks for the support of parents to address this issue with their children and for support in preventing the children from becoming persistent offenders simply by being of good behaviour in the future.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Anti-social behaviour can see an increase as the days become longer and the weather improves; if you become a victim of anti-social behaviour please ring 101 with the details of the problem.



“We may not always be able to send officers to speak to you as there may be other incidents occurring that take priority. But if you don’t make the report, the Officers in the Safer Neighbourhood Team won’t know the anti-social behaviour has taken place and can’t try and tackle the problem by targeting any areas affected.”

