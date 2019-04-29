Teenager attacked in Telford

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was attacked in Telford at the weekend.

The assault happened around 4pm on Saturday 27 April in Garfield Road in Overdale.

The 17-year-old was approached by a group who attacked him. It’s believed one of the group may have been in possession of a knife.

Police say the victim did not require any medical treatment.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 290419 or Crimetoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Supporting Shropshire Live...