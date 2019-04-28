Investigation underway after car is destroyed by fire in Woore

An investigation has determined that a fire which saw a car destroyed at The Falcon Inn at Woore near Market Drayton was accidental.

The car was fully destroyed by fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they received multiple 999 calls with reports that small explosions were occurring at around 3.51am.

On arrival at the incident the crew found a car which was fully involved in fire, and the fire was starting to affect a nearby wooden building.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, quickly set about extinguishing the blaze using two high pressure hose reels.

Firefighters managed to prevent the fire spreading to the building, with only some minor scorching to the exterior occurring.

The car was destroyed by fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately an hour and a half, damping down and checking for any hotspots.

