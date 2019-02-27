6.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Home News

Two jailed following burglary at Carphone Warehouse in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Two men who burgled Carphone Warehouse at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury were each sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to the offence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View
Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

At around 8.50pm on Saturday, 12 January this year, four men wearing balaclavas and wielding sledgehammers and crowbars broke into the store on Meole Brace Retail Park and stole mobile phones and cash totalling tens of thousands of pounds.

The men also caused significant damage inside the store which meant that it couldn’t open for business the next day.

Following the incident, the four men made off in an Audi S4 and were pursued by police and a police helicopter.

They travelled up to the Manchester area where a stinger device was deployed causing the vehicle to stop and the offenders to decamp.

Two offenders were located a short time later and detained by police. The remaining two suspects are still outstanding and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.

Jordan Wheeldon, 30, of Salford, Manchester pleaded guilty to the offence of burglary and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Christopher Taylor, 33, of Swinton, Manchester pleaded guilty to the offence of burglary and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Mat Crisp from West Mercia Police said: “This investigation is an excellent example of cross border policing that involved officers from West Mercia Police, Cheshire Police, Greater Manchester Police and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) that led to the identification, and apprehension of these two men.

“This partnership work also enabled us to retrieve thousands of pounds worth of stolen property that we have been able to return to the company.

“Tackling burglary remains a priority for West Mercia Police and we are committed to protecting our communities and reducing the impact of burglary by working closely with our partner agencies to ensure offenders are brought to justice.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

News

- Advertising -

News

Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Two jailed following burglary at Carphone Warehouse in Shrewsbury

Two men who committed a burglary at a Carphone Warehouse store in Shrewsbury were each sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to the offence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.
Read Article

Football fan handed five year banning order

A man found guilty of being drunk and disorderly during the FA Cup tie between Shrewsbury and Wolves on the 26 January has been given a five year football banning order.
Read Article
Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Kelda Wood completes Atlantic rowing challenge

Shropshire woman Kelda Wood has become the first adaptive person to row the Atlantic solo. Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Kelda arrived in Antigua after...
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town produce another valuable victory in their survival bid as they record a welcome win against promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers.
Read Article
Youngsters enjoying one of the popular Tennis Roadshow events

Tennis Roadshow serving up free tennis taster sessions

Hundreds of Shropshire youngsters will have the chance to pick up a tennis racket by taking part in free taster sessions this week.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Squash Club - Ladies taster sessions

Another chance for ladies to try their hand at Squash

A ‘Squash Girls Can’ repeat event is being held at Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club this Thursday.
Read Article

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Sir Malcolm Walker OBE

Iceland Founder Sir Malcolm Walker OBE is Guest Speaker at Moreton Hall’s Business Lunch

Entrepreneur and founder of Iceland Foods, Sir Malcolm Walker CBE will be the guest speaker at Moreton Hall’s Business Lunch next month.
Read Article
Jay Perry is the newest apprentice at Flex IT in Shrewsbury

New apprentice joins the Flex IT team

IT experts at a Shrewsbury company have welcomed a new apprentice to their ever-growing team.
Read Article
Apprenticeships are now seen as a very viable alternative to higher education. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford show will celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

The region’s biggest apprenticeship event returns to Telford next week as a part of National Apprenticeship Week.
Read Article

Features

Features

The Ruby Run is a fun, non-competitive 5km colour run with participants running through clouds of colourful paint

Last few days to sign up for Ruby Run challenge!

It’s the last few days to sign up for the Ruby Run challenge raising money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.
Read Article
Artist Georgina Walton with some of her work with Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection Gallery

Shrewsbury artist puts on live show at local gallery

A talented young Shropshire artist is ‘performing live’ at a leading Shrewsbury art gallery this week.
Read Article
Dougie Lampkin and Neil Hodgson

﻿Neil Hodgson and Dougie Lampkin join Bike4Life Ride Out

Former World Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson and twelve times FIM Trial World Champion Dougie Lampkin, will be leading the Bike4Life Ride Out alongside fellow former World Superbike champion, Carl Fogarty and motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

One of the visiting locomotives a GWR Large Prairie No. 4144. Photo: Clive Hanley

Celebrated Spring Gala set to launch SVR’s 2019 season

The Severn Valley Railway is opening its 2019 events season with a celebration of British branchlines at its popular Spring Steam Gala.
Read Article
The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical. Photo: Johan Persson

CBeebies favourite Bing comes to Theatre Severn

Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends will visit Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March as part of a major UK tour.
Read Article
Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival offers launchpad to young musicians

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has opened applications for its Launchpad stage that offers young musicians the platform to showcase their talents.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Gin Jamboree heading to RAF Museum Cosford

The Gin Jamboree is heading to Royal Air Force Museum Cosford at the end of March for an evening celebrating all things G&T!
Read Article
Some of the team who went to the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire

College students cook up a storm in multi-skilled competition

Hospitality and Catering students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s London Road Campus smashed it at the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire bringing home 40 accolades.
Read Article
Chefs Richard Fletcher, Lajina Leal and Chris Burt

Chefs will cook up delicious ‘free-from’ foods at Shropshire Frestival

A Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies has lined up three top chefs for the event in May.
Read Article
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
haze
6.9 ° C
9.4 °
4 °
86 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP