Kelda Wood completes Atlantic rowing challenge

Shropshire woman Kelda Wood has become the first adaptive person to row the Atlantic solo.

Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Kelda arrived in Antigua after being at sea for 76 days, 15 hours and 37 minutes in a specially adapted boat.

She crossed the finish line of the 2018 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge early this morning at 4am UK time.

It’s the same journey that was completed by the record-breaking Atlantic Ladies team, including two Shropshire women – Dianne Carrington and Sharon Magrath.

Kelda, who lives near Shrewsbury runs Climbing Out, a charity that offers five-day outdoor activity programmes aimed at rebuilding confidence and self esteem in young people facing life-changing injury, illness or trauma.

After playing netball at national level and riding horses professionally, Kelda suffered a life-changing leg injury in 2002 when a haylage bale weighing nearly a tonne fell on top of her.

Determined not to allow this to halt her love of sport and activity, she became a member of the GB paracanoe squad, almost making it to the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Kelda announced her Row to Raise challenge in 2017 with the hope of raising awareness of hope and funds for Climbing Out to enable it to continue providing invaluable confidence-boosting support, mentoring and encouragement to young people.

For more information about Kelda’s Atlantic rowing challenge or to donate, visit http://www.rowtoraise.com/

