Fordhall awarded £10,000 Lottery Funds

Fordhall Organic Farm in Market Drayton is celebrating after being awarded £10,000 by the Big Lottery Fund.

Bex Syrett with Care Farm Group

The grant will support the work of the Care Farm, enabling the erection of a new polytunnel, a new greenwood working workshop and provide for some much-needed kitchen equipment for the new straw bale bunkhouse.

Bex Syrett, the Care Farm Manager at Fordhall is chuffed to bits with the award.



“Our Care Farm service providing meaningful placements for adults with learning disabilities, will now be able to offer even more creative activities to those who attend the service.

“We are also expanding the service to a third day and with the Big Lottery award we can offer more placements in the north east of the county where choice is limited to people keen to find a service that helps them to fulfil their potential. People already attending the service were instrumental in putting the bid together so you can imagine how pleased they were to hear we had been successful.

“The polytunnel will enable us to have a longer growing season and we will be able to increase the variety of plants we can sell. From broad beans to tomatoes and any number of plants in between, we are looking forward to being able to sell many more plants to the general public visiting Fordhall. The produce kitchen in the straw bale bunkhouse will enable our groups to make some delicious jams and chutneys from produce grown here at Fordhall”

The green wood working area will be a really exciting development both for the Care Farm and the Youth Project onsite, allowing a new creative opportunity working with wood.

If anyone would like to access this service, new spaces will be available from April on a Tuesday.

To find out more about the wonderful community work at Fordhall Farm, or to simply find out more about visiting please visit the website www.fordhallfarm.com

