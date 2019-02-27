Football fan handed five year banning order

A man found guilty of being drunk and disorderly during and after the FA Cup tie between Shrewsbury and Wolves on the 26 January has been given a five year football banning order.

Police say there were several instances of disorder and violence by fans inside and outside of the ground with several arrests made on the day and subsequent investigations into criminal offences committed during and after the match have continued.

Shropshire Local Policing Commander Superintendent Mo Lansdale said:

“Friday the 22nd February saw the first of the related court results, where a man was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly and fined with a £30 victim surcharge, £135 costs and a 5 year football banning order.

“The public can be reassured that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are likely.

“Violence toward each other, innocent members of the public and police officers or indeed destruction of property will not be tolerated. The sentence handed down of a 5 year football banning order sends a strong and clear message that the consequences for these mindless actions will be severe.

“I would again appeal to the public for any footage or information, particularly regarding those that went onto the pitch or threw bottles towards the Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters. Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents and may have further information is asked to get in touch with the police quoting the incident reference 50S of 25 January 2019.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...