Education boss ‘blown away’ by Telford College VR suite

The chief executive of the Education & Training Foundation says he has been ‘blown away’ by the new virtual and augmented reality facilities at Telford College.

Josh Davis and Ryan Spate using some of the technology in the VR suite

David Russell was speaking after joining a group of level two creative studies students in the new suite at the Haybridge campus, where teaching staff were also learning about the new equipment.

Mr Russell heads up the government-backed national support body for the further education and training sector – which describes itself as ‘the guardian of professional standards for the sector’.

He took to Twitter to say: “Quite blown away by the learning technology I’ve seen at the VR/AR centre at Telford College. So much potential to be used to enhance education. A very exciting professional development challenge for staff.”

Anna Dowdall, lecturer in creative studies, felt the feedback from students had been brilliant.

“The group came to use Google Earth and visit locations from around the world, so that they could choose a landscape of their choice to paint, inspired by the style and technique of the French Impressionist artists,” she said.

“The training session also allowed myself and fellow tutor Joe Adams to try the new equipment for the first time – it was fun to experiment with the equipment, and to try new things.

“We were especially impressed with the way the technology allows us to see amazing locations and feel like we are there. I’m so pleased I could share it with the students.”

She added: “It was lovely to see the students laughing, and joking together, all helping each other to use the technical equipment and put on the head sets. The group loved it, and had never experienced some of those situations before.”

The VR/AR suite is based on the top floor of the college’s W block, and is taking technology-led learning to a new dimension with an array of cutting-edge equipment.

It has been kitted out with the latest immersive virtual and augmented reality teaching aids and software packages, including a virtual reality ‘cave’ which can transport you into a learning or working environment anywhere in the world, recreating any climate, or environment. Theer are also interactive mirrors, and ‘smart glasses, virtual reality and motion simulators and a hydroscopic 3D presentation screen.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of the college, said: “We’re all really excited about the opportunities which this new suite opens up for students, as well as for our partners and local businesses.

“This is the future of learning – education has to adapt to young people’s modern-day lifestyles, which means we should no longer put all the emphasis on traditional classroom-style tuition.

“What we have created here at Telford College is one of the most exciting, sophisticated and interactive learning experiences in the region, adding to our university-standard facilities.”

