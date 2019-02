A woman was rescued after suffering a leg injury whilst walking at Cardingmill Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.39pm with West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called to assist.

One fire appliance including the Pinzgauer was mobilised from Church Stretton with an operations officer.

The casualty was assisted from the hillside by fire and ambulance service personnel.

Emergency services spent around 1 hour and 45 minutes at the scene.