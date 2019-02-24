Firefighters release person trapped between car and lorry in Shrewsbury

A person had to be cut free by firefighters after becoming trapped between a car and lorry in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The incident happened in Tankerville Street off Monkmoor Road at around 10.30am and involved a builders merchant delivery lorry.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Crews spent around an hour working at the scene using airbags and cutting equipment to release the trapped person.

The condition of the person involved in the incident is unknown.

The Midlands Air Ambulance landed nearby at Castlewalk.