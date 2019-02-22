Wellington flushed with success after loos win top award

Wellington is feeling flushed with success after winning the ‘Washroom Oscars’.

The toilets in the town centre have just received top honours in an annual competition to find the best public conveniences in the country.

The facilities in The Parade have been named as top in the region as well as platinum standard winners for the fifth year running in the annual independently-run contest.

Linda Richmond, who manages the toilets on behalf of Wellington Town Council with her sister Tina Shuttleworth, said that she was proud of their accolades.

“We work really hard to keep the facilities spotless and are delighted to have received this award again,” she commented.

Wellington Town Council celebrated by holding a ‘pee for free’ day at the toilets, at which the usual charge is 20p.

Since its introduction over 30 years ago, the annual Loo of the Year Awards competition has put the spotlight on ‘away from home’ washrooms throughout the UK, with the aim of encouraging and recognising the highest possible standards.

Judges look at all competition entries and allocate a star grading of bronze, silver, gold or platinum, following an unannounced visit by an authorised Loo of the Year Awards Inspector.

Each entry is fully assessed on male and female facilities, as well as any baby changing facilities, accessibilty, hygiene equipment, décor, cleanliness, fixtures, facilities and overall management.

The success is also being promoted by the new ‘Love Wellington’ campaign which has just been launched to celebrate the positive aspects of life in the historic town.