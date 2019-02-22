Staff sickness leads to temporary suspension of services at Shrewsbury MLU

Services at Shrewsbury Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) will be temporarily suspended from 8pm tomorrow until 8am on Sunday because of short-term staff sickness.

Women booked to give birth at Shrewsbury MLU who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at Wrekin MLU or the Consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

If any women due to give birth at Shrewsbury MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

Home births are not affected.

All women potentially affected by the suspension have been contacted.

Helen Jenkinson, Deputy Head of Nursing at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said:

“Unfortunately, due to short-term sickness, it will be necessary to suspend services at Shrewsbury MLU from 8pm tomorrow until 8am on Sunday. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”