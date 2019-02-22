Second person charged following stabbing in Telford

A second person has been charged in connection with a stabbing which took place in Telford on Monday.

The 16-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

It follows an incident in which a 17-year-old was found with stab wounds in Waltondale, Woodside, on Monday evening.

An 18-year-old man appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Both have now remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 18 March.