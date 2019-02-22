Plan for affordable homes approved by Telford & Wrekin Council

The Wrekin Housing Trust’s drive to provide greater numbers of affordable housing continues following a decision by Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee to approve a proposal to build over 40 new properties on Princess Avenue in Arleston.

The project will involve the demolition of 34 properties that are currently on the site and replace them with 45 modern homes, consisting of 32 two-bedroom houses, seven three-bedroom houses and six two-bedroom bungalows. All properties we be available for affordable rent.

Four of the new properties to be built at Princess Avenue will be super-efficient passive houses, which are advanced, low energy, draft-free buildings featuring high performance insulation to effectively eliminate heat loss.

Their construction is linked to the Marches Construction Ready Partnership, which was launched at the end of last year. The partnership, which involves The Trust, training provider Landau Ltd, Telford College, and Beattie Passive, received a £650,000 government grant to set up a training hub aimed at providing opportunities for people to get in to the construction industry while addressing Shropshire’s housing shortage, and boosting the county’s construction industry.

Matt Beckley, project manager at The Wrekin Housing Trust, said: “I’m delighted the planning committee unanimously supported our proposal. This development is a great example of the Trust using its existing stock and completely regenerating a group of properties to provide additional high-quality homes. We expect the new houses will be available for families to move in to in 2021.

“As part of this development, I’m also pleased to announce that the Trust will be contributing funding for the upgrading of facilities at the nearby Arleston Community Centre.”