Man sought in connection with incident at McDonalds restaurant in Telford

CCTV images have been released by police of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Telford.

The incident happened at the McDonald’s restaurant on North Sherwood Street in Telford at around 11.30am on Wednesday, 6 February.

Police say that an unknown man is reported to have inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl over her clothing.

Officers would like to speak to the individual pictured as they believe he may have vital information that could assist with their enquiries.

If you recognise him, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 241s of 6 February 2019.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or vial their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org