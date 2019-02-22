11.2 C
Sunday, February 24, 2019
Man sought in connection to incident at McDonalds restaurant in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

CCTV images have been released by police of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Telford.

Police say the man pictured may have vital information that could assist with their enquiries

The incident happened at the McDonald’s restaurant on North Sherwood Street in Telford at around 11.30am on Wednesday, 6 February.

Police say that an unknown man is reported to have inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl over her clothing.

Officers would like to speak to the individual pictured as they believe he may have vital information that could assist with their enquiries.

If you recognise him, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 241s of 6 February 2019.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or vial their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

News

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Tankerville Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

Firefighters release person trapped between car and lorry in Shrewsbury

A person had to be cut free by firefighters after becoming trapped between a car and lorry in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Cardingmill Valley

Walker rescued after becoming injured at Cardingmill Valley

A woman was rescued after suffering a leg injury whilst walking at Cardingmill Valley on Saturday afternoon. Cardingmill Valley The incident happened at around 1.39pm with West Midlands Ambulance Service...
The incident took place on Waltondale in Woodside. Image: Google Street View

Second person charged following stabbing in Telford

A second person has been charged in connection with a stabbing which took place in Telford on Monday.
Sport

Match Report: Peterborough United 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their nine-game winless run with a priceless victory against play-off chasing Peterborough United.
Match Preview: Peterborough United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to arrest their poor recent form when they make the trip to play-off chasing Peterborough United.
Some of the classic bikes on display. Photo: Mortons Media Group

Thousands attend Classic Dirt Bike Show in Telford

Thousands of visitors descended on the Telford International Centre for the Classic Dirt Bike Show last weekend.
Business

National award for Skoda team at Furrows

Skoda experts from a Shropshire motor dealership have been recognised for their skill and outstanding performance with a national award.
Teresa Boughey, CEO and founder of Jungle HR and Jungle Diversity

Campaign celebrating female entrepreneurs lists Shropshire business in its Top 100

A Shropshire based strategic HR consultant has been selected as one of a collection of the Top 100 female entrepreneurs in the UK, inspiring their peers and communities through their businesses and wider activities.
Adam Cunningham, Stephen Lock and Paul Bethell of Muller Holdings

Manufacturing group targets vehicle electrification with £15m sales drive

A group of Midlands manufacturers, including Cleobury Mortimer’s Muller Holdings, has set its sights on taking a share of the expected £300bn spend on vehicle electrification.
Features

Chris Morris, Bill Morris, Timothy Morris and Robin Morris with archive items

Shrewsbury’s social history comes alive at special exhibition

The days of tea dances, award-winning bakes and pioneering fashion shops will be brought to life to give an insight into Shrewsbury’s social history over the past 150 years in a special exhibition.
Ged Kennedy

Shropshire volunteer shortlisted for humanitarian award

Shropshire volunteer Ged Kennedy, an Information and Communication Advisor from Shrewsbury, has been shortlisted to win an international humanitarian honor.
Rob Walker, Manager of GAME Shrewsbury on his treadmill ready to walk a marathon for charity

Video gamers to battle through double marathon for charity

Committed video gamer Rob Walker from Shrewsbury attempts to complete two different types of marathon over the weekend to raise money for people with disabilities.
Entertainment

The high-energy local performance group produce six to eight full scale musicals a year

Shropshire musical theatre company to host open auditions

Shropshire musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On is set to host open auditions for its November production of the Rogers and Hammerstein classic OKLAHOMA!
SVR’s locomotives are joining the fun, with interactive storytelling sessions and an on-train library coach. Photo: Severn Valley Railway

A treat for bookworms of all ages at Severn Valley Railway

A page-turning, story-telling celebration of reading is steaming into the Severn Valley Railway on March 9th and 10th.
Bolddog Lings is this year’s main arena attraction at Newport Show

Newport Show marks two milestones as main ring attractions are revealed

The ‘kiss of death’, ‘heel clicker’, ‘lazy boy’, and the ‘Superman seat grab’ are just a few of the incredible aerial tricks awaiting visitors to the 110th Newport Show this year.
Taste

Some of the team who went to the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire

College students cook up a storm in multi-skilled competition

Hospitality and Catering students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s London Road Campus smashed it at the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire bringing home 40 accolades.
Chefs Richard Fletcher, Lajina Leal and Chris Burt

Chefs will cook up delicious ‘free-from’ foods at Shropshire Frestival

A Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies has lined up three top chefs for the event in May.
The Cherrington Farm Butchery team Daniel Griffiths, Bev Mcintyre, Andrew Crow and Darren Wood

Shropshire butcher makes the cut at national awards

A Shropshire butcher is celebrating after winning a Diamond Award at one of the UK’s most prestigious competitions for craft butchery products.
Weather

clear sky
11.2 ° C
12 °
10 °
81 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Sun
4 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
