Property left damaged after being struck by vehicle in Telford

A property was left damaged after being struck by a vehicle in Telford last night.

The driver of the vehicle, which police say could possibly be a van or commercial vehicle, drove off without stopping.

The house on Manse Road in Hadley was structurally damaged during the incident which happened at around 9.30pm.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford and Wellington along with an operations officer. No action was taken by the fire service.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting log 729s200219 20450.