Family pay tribute to teenager who died near Market Drayton

The family of a teenager from near Market Drayton who died at the weekend have paid tribute.

Tom Lee, aged 17, was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital after emergency services were called to an area near to Berrisford Road, Peatswood, at around 11.25pm on Friday 15 February. Sadly, he died a short time later.

His family said: “Tom was a popular, funny, hardworking and much loved young man. He will be missed terribly by his family and everyone that knew him.”

The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place. The coroner has been informed.

An 18-year-old man, from Market Drayton, was arrested and has been released on police bail while enquiries are on-going.

Four teenagers, two 16-year-old girls, and two 17-year-old boys, all from Market Drayton, were also assisting with enquiries and have since been released under investigation.