Man charged after teenager stabbed in Telford

A man has been charged after a teenager was stabbed in Telford on Monday.

The 17-year-old was found with stab wounds in Waltondale in Woodside.

He remains in hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested.

An 18-year-old man from Willowfield has been charged with section 18 GBH and was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The 20-year-old man has been released on police bail.

A third person, a 16-year-old boy, has also been arrested in connection with the assault.

Police say enquiries into the incident are continuing and any witnesses should ring 101 quoting reference 772s 180218 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.