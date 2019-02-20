Lord Hill’s Column to undergo structural inspection

The statue of Lord Hill on top of The Column in Shrewsbury is to be inspected by structural engineers after several small pieces of stone were found on the ground close to The Column last week.

Shropshire Council says that an initial inspection by council engineers has suggested that the debris may have fallen from the statue following recent high winds and freezing temperatures.

Engineers will go up in a cherry picker on Monday to inspect the current condition of the statue and The Column, to determine the likely source and cause of the fallen debris, and to decide if any action is needed to help prevent further debris falling to the ground.

In the meantime, the situation will be closely monitored and any safety concerns will be dealt with appropriately.

Shropshire Council and the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column are currently working to secure the funding needed to replace the statue of Lord Hill with an exact replica made from its original material, Coade stone.

Tim Smith, head of business, enterprise and commercial services with Shropshire Council said:

“Lord Hill famously fought in a number of battles, but his biggest enemy is undoubtedly the weather – especially heavy rain, frost and wind. Our priority is to ensure the safety of people passing by The Column so we’ve called in structural engineers to carry out a further assessment of the statue and to offer their professional advice about what action may be necessary.”