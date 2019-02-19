Two arrested after teenager is stabbed in Telford

Two people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Telford.

The 17-year-old was found in Waltondale in Woodside around 11.20pm last night with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men aged 18 and 20 have been arrested in connection with the assault and are currently in police custody.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, from Telford CID, said: “We believe there was a disturbance in the area shortly before the teenager was found in Waltondale and would ask anyone who witnessed this, or has any information, to get in contact with us.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 772s 180219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.