One cut free after car collides with tree near Market Drayton

One person was released from a car by firefighters after it collided with a tree near Market Drayton in the early hours of today.

Three other people who were also travelling in the vehicle managed to release themselves prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

The incident happened at around 2.39am this morning on the Newcastle road at Woore.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “On arrival, it was immediately clear that a single car had been involved in a significant collision with a tree.

“It was discovered that three people had managed to release themselves from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the emergency services. A fourth person was found to be trapped in the vehicle and required extricating.

“Crews set up two sets of hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment and began to carefully release the trapped casualty, all the time working closely with a Doctor and Paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Once released from the vehicle the casualty was fully immobilised and transported to hospital for further treatment.

“The road was closed for a period of time to ensure the emergency services could work safely at the scene, and to allow for collision investigation work and recovery of the vehicle.”