Teenage girl threatened by man with bladed object in Telford

A teenage girl was threatened by a man with a bladed object during an incident in Telford on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was walking by the wooded area on Dale Acre Way in Hollinswood at around 9.15pm when the incident took place.

Police say the victim left the scene and was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late twenties, approximately 6ft 3ins, of a large build. He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and red trainers.

Investigating officer, PC Emma Reynolds from West Mercia Police, said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please make contact.

“If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 724s of 16 February 2019.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website