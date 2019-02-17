Firefighters tackle fire at commercial premises in Prees Green

A commercial premises was destroyed by fire at Prees Green near Whitchurch overnight.

Firefighters from Prees, Shrewsbury, Wem and Whitchurch were called to the fire at around 12.15am and spent around six hours at the scene.

Operations, Hazmat and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance along with West Mercia Police and the Highways Agency.

The commercial premises measured 50m x20m and was 70% destroyed by fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.