Two suffer minor injuries after car leaves the A49 south of Shrewsbury

By
Shropshire Live
-

Two people suffered minor injuries after a car left the A49 south of Shrewsbury last night.

Firefighters were called to the collision on the A49. Photo: @SouthShropshireCops
The incident happened on the A49 between Bayston Hill and Dorrington at around 10.30pm.

Police came across the vehicle whilst on patrol and released the occupants.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury, the crew made the vehicle safe using Holmatro and small gear.

