Two suffer minor injuries after car leaves the A49 south of Shrewsbury

Two people suffered minor injuries after a car left the A49 south of Shrewsbury last night.
The incident happened on the A49 between Bayston Hill and Dorrington at around 10.30pm.
Police came across the vehicle whilst on patrol and released the occupants.
One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury, the crew made the vehicle safe using Holmatro and small gear.
Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team out dealing with a RTC on the A49 at Bayston Hill vehicle on fire found whilst on patrol. Luckily all occupants were released from the vehicle by police. pic.twitter.com/muk5ZAQ7GX
— South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) February 15, 2019