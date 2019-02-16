Two suffer from smoke inhalation following fire in Much Wenlock

Two people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following a house fire in Much Wenlock last night.

Firefighters were called to St Marys Road in Much Wenlock at around 11.43pm.

The fire involved unattended cooking on an electric cooker in the kitchen of the property which was out on arrival of fire crews.

Two people received oxygen therapy from fire crews before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.