Resurfacing work sees daytime closure of A458 at Cressage

Motorists face a diversion route as resurfacing work closes the A458 at Cressage during the daytime until Friday 22 February.

The road is closed from 8am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and from 9.30am to 4pm from Monday to Friday.

A signed diversion will be in place while the road is closed. The diversion goes via Much Wenlock, Buildwas, Wroxeter and Atcham.

As part of the work there will also be some minor sign renewal works and some ironwork adjustments.

Access to local homes and businesses will be maintained where possible.

Shropshire Council says the work has been organised to take place during the schools’ half-term holiday to minimise disruption.