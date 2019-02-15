£750,000 invested on improving car parking on housing estates across Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has invested an extra £750,000 on improving car parking on housing estates across the borough as part of their Pride in Our Community programme.

Residents in estates in Aqueduct, Brookside, Dawley, Dawley Bank, Hollinswood, Leegomery, Madeley, Malinslee, Stirchley and Woodside have now got new parking spaces to ease issues around parking.

Concerns around the availability of parking in residential areas have been raised by residents over a number of years. The problems stem from when the estates were built, when the average cars per household was lower.

Since April 2018, 189 additional spaces have been created in 19 locations on these estates, which have been welcomed by residents.

Plans to create in excess of 100 additional parking spaces in other areas, including Donnington and Shawbirch, are underway and a number of other sites are being assessed by highways engineers.

Residential parking schemes in Hill Fold in Dawley Bank, which are being delivered in partnership with Wrekin Housing Trust, are among the latest schemes to be created.

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, and Jane Kind, Project Manager at Wrekin Housing Trust, visited the Hill Fold schemes today. Cllr Davies said: “A number of estates were designed at a time when most households had just one car. This isn’t the case today.

“Allocating Pride funding to increase the amount of residential parking spaces has made a welcome difference. The scheme in Hill Fold has provided new parking spaces for residents. Although we will never be able to solve the problem on every estate, we are doing what we can to invest and make things better for residents. We plan to invest a further £350,000 in creating more residential parking spaces next year.”

Jane Kind said: “We’re pleased to have been able to support the council with this initiative as lack of suitable parking is a concern for many households in the borough. I have no doubt that these additional spaces will be welcomed and appreciated by Hill Fold residents.”