Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed after a 17-year-old girl was found unresponsive in Shrewsbury yesterday.

The teenage girl was found in a private car parking area by a member of the public at the bottom of St John’s Hill near Strutt & Parker.

West Mercia Police said it was believed the assault had taken place inside premises on St John’s Hill.

The area was sealed off by police officers whilst investigation work took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 37s 120219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.