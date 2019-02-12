Woman punched in the face in Wellington attempted robbery

A woman who was walking along a Wellington footpath was punched in the face in an attempt to steal her mobile phone on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3.30pm on Sunday 3 February, a 19-year-old woman was walking along Silkin Way near to the Wellington Road underpass in Admaston when she was approached. The unknown male then punched her in the face, causing minor injuries, but she did not require hospital treatment.

The offender tried to steal her phone, but she managed to recover it before running off.

The offender is described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 7ins, of a slim build. He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a royal blue Puffa zipped jacket with the hood up, a black face covering, black gloves and a black bag.

He is believed to have run off along Silkin Way in the direction of Wrockwardine Road in Wellington after the incident.

Police are requesting for anyone who witnessed the offence to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 518s of 4 February 2019.