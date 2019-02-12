Police investigate suspected arson attack on ice cream van in Telford

Police are appealing for information about a suspected arson attack on an ice cream van in Telford.

Firefighters and police were called to the incident at Ellens Bank in Lightmoor at shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the van at the rear of the owner’s property, nobody was injured.

Anyone witnessing the incident or has information is asked to call West Mercia police on 101 quoting incident number 676S of 9 February or crime number 2222/12557/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.