Superfast Telford broadband programme exceed national targets

At the end of the first phase Superfast Telford, the programme has delivered fibre broadband at 24 Mbps+ to over 98% of residents and businesses across the borough.

Over 50% of people who can access the new faster broadband speeds have now upgraded meaning they can now benefit from faster download speeds, use multiple devices around the home and stream TV and music easily.

Lightmoor was one of the first communities to benefit and now over 60% of people have upgraded in this area alone. One resident commented: “Broadband has changed our lives, allowing us to entertain ourselves and communicate more easily. It’s also given me the flexibility to work from home.”

One of the latest rural communities to benefit is Kynnersley. Ruth, Parish Council Chair commented: “We can now watch films, catch up TV and operate online banking – all things taken for granted by those living in a fibre area. Not to be too dramatic about it but it is like coming out of the dark and into the light.”

It’s not just Telford and Wrekin residents that have benefitted, businesses have been able to take advantage of faster speeds through the build and other initiatives in place. Local electrical company WES is one of the first to benefit from the Marches Business Broadband Grant Scheme in Telford and Wrekin. Last year they installed a new computer system which is online and are in no doubt improved speeds will help the business grow.

Mark, director at WES said: “The difference between the new superfast connection has made to the company is tremendous – the difference is like night and day.”

Telford & Wrekin Council will continue to promote and support other local and national initiatives so as many as possible can benefit. The next phase of the Superfast programme will include exploring solutions for those not currently benefiting from superfast speeds or the opportunities available.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for broadband, said: “Now we have completed the first phase of the programme, after speaking to residents and businesses it is clear to see how the new faster broadband speeds have transformed the way people live, work, learn, socialise and do business.

“Superfast Telford has been a great success story so far and we’re working hard to find cost-effective solutions to make the faster broadband available to the premises not already covered.”