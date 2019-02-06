New 210 pupil primary school planned for Telford

A new 210 pupil primary school is set to be built in Telford adjacent to Junction 4 of the M54.

Plans for the new free school have been made as a result of substantial housing developments scheduled for the north eastern part of Telford.

There are currently two schools serving the area – Redhill Primary Academy and Priorslee Primary Academy.

Following consultation and subject to planning approval, the new school will be constructed and opened on the new housing development planned for the Millers site.

A report to Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet, which meets on February 14, says that the Council has a statutory duty to consult the public on its arrangements for admission to community and voluntary controlled schools at least once every seven years.

The latest such consultation took place between 26 November last year and 18 January 2019.

The consultation received ten individual responses from nine different schools and a consensus was reached at the Local Admission Forum that the proposed oversubscription criteria reflected the needs of pupils and families in the borough.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Employment, Education and Lifelong Learning, said:

“Telford is the fastest growing town in the Midlands and as a business winning council we have succeeded in attracting significant inward investment to Telford, resulting in many jobs being created.

“It is no surprise that families want to come and live in our vibrant town so it is important that we ensure that a great choice of school places is available for young families.

“We have a growing school population and as a result, we need to continually review the amount of places we have available. The plan to build a new school in the north east of Telford is a sign of a healthy economy and vibrant community.

“The need to conduct the seven yearly public consultation provided an opportunity to review the current arrangements and ensure they remained fit for purpose and continue to meet the needs of children in the borough.

“I am confident that the proposed shared catchment area in the north east of Telford will have a positive impact on residents in the Priorslee ward.”