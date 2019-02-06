Firefighters called to fire at bungalow in Netherton

Firefighters were called to a fire at a bungalow in Netherton near Highley in the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out in the front room of the property at just before 1am.

Two fire appliances including the incident support unit and an operations officer were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

An ambulance was requested as a precaution.