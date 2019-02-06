Car and refuse lorry collide near Minsterley

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a collision near Minsterley this morning.

The collision which involved a car and a refuse lorry happened on the A488 at just after 8am.

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bishops Castle and Minsterley along with an operations officer.

Fire service personnel administered first aid to a casualty before the arrival of the ambulance service.

A woman was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.